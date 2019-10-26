(Burke) Payne
MIRIAM LOURDES (BURKE) PAYNE
February 12, 1939 October 26, 2016
Miriam, my forever loving wife, the mother of our three children, and a friend to so many; It has been three long years since you were taken from us to rest in the great hereafter. It seems so long ago to all of us. You are missed so much by your family and all your friends. Your parting has left a great void in our lives both here and back east.
You were such a sincere, giving, and forgiving person and always had a helping hand for anyone to the end.
Now Dear, you are finally free from all your pain, suffering, and worries. You are now embraced in the arms of God the forever Father.
We love you and miss you and you will never be forgotten. Bless you forever and always.
Your loving husband of 56 years, Bob, and children: Mike, Elizabeth, and Pat and their families and all your friends.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019