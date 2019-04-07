Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Smith. View Sign

MIRIAM "MIM" SMITH

March 29, 2019

Miriam (Mim) Smith passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. Born in Cleveland, she spent her first fifty years in Ohio. She taught third grade and raised her children in Lima, Ohio. From Ohio she moved to Colorado Springs, which she called home for more than 25 years before moving to the San Diego area, and finally to Charlotte, NC. A woman of quiet elegance, she enjoyed such diverse activities as tennis, golf, gardening, bridge and bird watching. She amassed thousands of volunteer hours at Penrose Hospital, while in Colorado. She is survived by sons, William Jay, Douglas and Dale Witham and daughter, Mary Casner; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends. If you would like to make a donation to honor Mim, you may donate to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019

