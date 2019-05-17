Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitch Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson

MITCH NELSON

April 29, 1947

May 8, 2019

Mitch was born April 29, 1947 in Colby, Ks to Lavern & Mary Josephine Nelson. He passed away May 8, 2019 in Mesa, Az. He graduated from Colby HS in 1965 & attended Colby Community College. He moved to Colorado Springs, Co. in 1969. Like his parents & grandparents he had horses and participated in gymkhanas & cowboy polo. He belonged to Kit Carson & Arrowhead Riding Clubs. He met is wife Nancy doing these activities. They were married in 1975 on horseback. After divorcing in 1994, they remarried in 2004, this time at homeplate at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson. Mitch owned & operated Falcon Steel for 22 years. Mitch & Nancy moved to Mesa, Az in 2012.

As an avid baseball fan he was very proud of completing his "bucket list' item of attending games at all 30 MLB parks. He also enjoyed woodworking and spent many hours in his 'fun shop' being bored & making sawdust.

Survived by his wife Nancy of Mesa, Az.; his daughter Michelle Nelson of Satanta, Ks.; son Trevor (Suzanne) Nelson of Russellville, Ar.; daughter Darcy (Jake) Sliger of Sanford, NC. Grandsons Cody (Holly), Gavin & David Nelson, Zachary Nelson. Granddaughters Kassandra Davis, Cheyenne Boese, Kendra Eastlick & Keri Sliger. Great grandson Nathan Boese. Great granddaughters Abbilyn Boese, Kendall Mosttler, & Ella Freeman. Sister Karen (Larry) Taylor of Garden City, Ks. Nephew Chris (Felicia) Taylor & great nephews Tripp & Drey.

Preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Ian Nelson & great grandson Jason Boese.





Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close