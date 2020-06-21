Hamdeed
MITCHELL CARLTON HAMDEED
October 14, 1947 June 8, 2020
SMSGT, USAF, Retired
Vietnam Veteran
Mitch, 72, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family. He was the first of eight children born to Frances Hazel (Parker) and Unwor Abdul Hamdeed in Boston, MA. He graduated from South Boston High in June 1966, immediately joined the USAF effective August 1, 1966 and married Patricia Wingert on November 13, 1967 in Chino, CA. They had one son born in 1968.
Mitch's military career in Security Police and Law Enforcement was remarkable. He earned The Bronze Star Medal, with Valor, for heroism at Binh Thuy Air Base, Republic of Vietnam on September 29, 1968. He graduated from Troy State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice on June 13, 1986.
After the military, Mitch worked for American Protective Services, Inc. from March 1984-August 1998 and Advantage Security, Inc. from July 1999-February 2018. During this span, he married Summer Shaffer on October 27, 1990 in Pasadena, CA and raised four children in Colorado Springs, CO.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, former spouse, and several aunts and uncles. He leaves behind wife Summer; sons, Eric (Leslie), Everett (Basia), Elliott (Erin), Elijah, and daughter Annena; two grandchildren, Melanie Cammarata, Reggie Hamdeed; six sisters and one brother, Laura Lennon, Linda (Ed) Nastar, Rosemary (Brian) Mulhern, Diane (Jim) Sheehy, Kathy (Jack) Theobald, June Hamdeed, Ralph (Sylvia) Hamdeed; father-in-law Roy E. Shaffer; sister-in-law Dawn Sloan; brothers-in-law Roy (Shirley) Shaffer, Jr., Ron (Debbie) Shaffer, Roman (Hiroko) Shaffer; four great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Growing up, he was affectionately referred to by his beloved mother and siblings as "Butch." Mitch enjoyed movies, technology, photography, and gardening, was the kids' homework/school project parent and the family chef, had a great sense of humor and could troll with the best of intentions. He made a positive, commanding, and lasting impression upon everyone he met and will forever be remembered as a man who believed in God, Family and Country. Mitch's legacy is his family.
A special thank you to all of Mitch's doctors and nursing staffs and medical support agencies who rendered medical care to him over the years, as well as to the team at Colorado Palliative & Hospice Care during his final months. Thank God for each of you and your undying service and dedication to humanity.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mountain View Mortuary, 2320 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918; 719-590-8922; www.dignitymemorial.com. Live Streaming of all events will be available.
Visitation: 0900-1000 Celebration of Life: 1000-1200 Reception/Catering: 1200-1300 Burial: Immediate Family Only/10 people. Travel 1315-1345, Military Honors 1400-1430, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80925; 719-216-1025. Public visitation available after 4:30 pm same date. If so inclined, please send flowers to the funeral home or contribute to your favorite charity.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.