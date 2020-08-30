Pilloud

MITZI (BUCKINGHAM) PILLOUD

January 17, 1934 August 6, 2020

On Thursday, August 6th Mitzi passed quietly into the loving arms of her Lord, surrounded by her family at the age of 86. Mitzi LaVonne Pilloud was born in Dakota City, IA on Jan. 17, 1934 to parents William and Vivienne (Schmidt) Buckingham. They lived in an apartment above a post office and her dad always said she came C.O.D. At the age of 8, the family moved to Sac City, IA and she attended Sac City schools, graduating in 1951.

Mitzi married the love of her life, Verlyn (Pic) Pilloud on Dec. 5, 1952 in Omaha, NE. Mitzi was the oldest of nine children and Verlyn was the youngest of seven. They often joked about when they married, she was looking for another baby to raise and he was looking for another mommy. That's why their marriage lasted for over 67 years. To this union two sons were born; Brent Lee and Kevin Frank of Colorado Springs. Verlyn served 22 years in the United States Air Force which moved them to a variety of air bases and two tours overseas; Oslo, Norway and Tachikawa, Japan. Mitzi was a sweet lady with a great sense of humor, always had a smile, caring spirit and genuine kindness that touched all who were blessed to know her. She was an avid reader and a great storyteller of her travels and experiences of life. She always had an opinion on any topic and enjoyed sharing it with everyone. Mitzi and Verlyn loved to ballroom dance. She would rather dance than eat. For 4 years they sponsored a square dance club of 168 Japanese dancers. Once they were even invited to square dance with Prince Mikasa on his yacht. Mitzi's life and professional career glittered with many awards and accolades. She worked as a secretary/stenographer for 24 years in the Civil Service. She was also a Cub Scout den mother for many years, president of several NCO wives' clubs, president of the Protestant Women of the Chapel in Norway, head of volunteers at the Casualty Staging Hospital in Japan for those wounded in Vietnam, president of Professional Secretaries International, church clerk at First Baptist Church for 12 years and also served the church in many other activities.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Betty Jean, Jimmy Lee, Elaine Vogel and David (Carolyn). She was also preceded in death by her son Brent (Debby) and great grandson Kaden Corlis. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Verlyn Pilloud, son Kevin (Rebecca) Pilloud, Brent's wife Debby Pilloud, sisters Judy (Cliff) Graybill, Tami (David) Schmidt, brothers Larry Buckingham and Dana (Rose) Buckingham, 4 granddaughters, and seven great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that you consider making a donation to First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs benevolence fund. Mitzi was an avid supporter of the church, so we feel that this is an appropriate way to honor her memory.







