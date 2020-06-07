Miyoko Takaki Smith
MIYOKO TAKAKI SMITH
May 29, 2020
Miyoko Takaki Smith, 93, of Denver, Colorado joined her beloved husband, Luther Kyle Smith on Friday, May 29, 2020. He preceded her to heaven in 1961. She passed peacefully at home with her loving family in Laramie, Wyoming.
She was born and raised in Osaka, Japan, as one of six siblings. She worked as a compassionate nurse, an accomplished seamstress, and a dedicated volunteer. She loved gardening, music, and butterflies!
Miyoko's journey through life was always positive and joyful, even living with Alzheimer's. She will be remembered as a dedicated, kind, happy and loving person, a Blessing and inspiration to us all.
She is survived by her son, Tommy and wife, Penny; daughter, Cindy; six grandchildren and their spouses; 10 great grandchildren; and many dear and loving family and friends.
Please consider a memorial donation to a charity of your choice or to Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm St. Warren, PA 16365 or www.pawsalongtheriver.org
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
