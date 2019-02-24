Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Reeves. View Sign

Reeves

MOLLY REEVES

March 18, 1918 February 21, 2019

Molly Reeves 100, went on to her heavenly reward on February 21, 2019. She was born March 18, 1918 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the union of Charlie Simmons and Emma Ford.

Molly was a member of True Spirit Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Reeves; and two sons, Theodore and Lawrence Reeves; and her parents.

Molly is survived by two sons, Charles Reeves Jr. of Detroit, Michigan, and Kenneth Reeves of Southfield, Michigan; two daughters, Dorothy Piper and Angenette Reeves both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at True Spirit Baptist Church located at 5120 Astrozon Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral Service is at 10:30 A.M. Reception will follow after the Funeral Service at True Spirit Baptist Church. Condolences may be share with the family by visiting







