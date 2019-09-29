Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Sue Faimon. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial service 3:00 PM Village Seven Presbyterian Church 4040 Nonchalant Circle S. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Faimon

MONA SUE FAIMON

April 23, 1950 September 21, 2019

Mona Sue (Harris) Faimon, age 69, entered into Glory on September 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, CO.

Mona was born on April 23, 1950 to Jack T. "Doc" and Lucille (Baker) Harris Hanson in Fort Dodge, IA. In 1957, they moved to Stratton, NE, where she ultimately met her soul-mate Leonard Faimon. They were married on June 19, 1971 in Stratton, NE, but resided in Greeley, CO where Leonard finished college. In 1977 they moved to Colorado Springs, where Mona graciously embraced the duties of being a homemaker, mother, and wife. They had four children, Lisa, Molly, Jason and Luke. She was a faithful member of Village Seven Presbyterian Church.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all those whose lives were touched by her charm, her grace, and her faith. Mona loved her family and having parties to celebrate every member's birthday to make each person feel special. She enjoyed simple road trips where she could enjoy God's beauty in nature. She had a very generous nature and loved to help people in anyway that she could. Everything she did was done with her contagious smile.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Jack T. "Doc" and Lucille Harris Hanson; her sister, Patricia Odbert; and infant brother, Robert. Those left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life include her loving husband, Leonard Faimon; her children: Lisa McMahon of Warren, MI, Molly Bunker and husband Chris of Colorado Springs, CO, Jason and his wife Emily of Denver, CO, Luke and his wife Erica of Colorado Springs, CO; 15 grandchildren: Shayne and Justin McMahon; Brendan, Elizabeth, Landon, David and Jonathan Bunker; Madison, Lauren, Jackson, Savannah, Aroji and Elias Faimon; Andrew and Teva; and one great-grandchild, Daisy.

A memorial service will be held at Village Seven Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm. at 4040 Nonchalant Circle S., C/S, CO 80917.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mona's memory to Evangelical Christian Academy (ECA) at 4052 Nonchalant Circle S., C/S, CO 80917.







Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019

