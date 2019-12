Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monique N. Woolley. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Evergreen Mortuary Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Evergreen Mortuary Send Flowers Obituary

Woolley

MONIQUE N. WOOLLEY

April 18, 1969 December 12, 2019

Monique N. Woolley, born April 18, 1969, passed away on December 12 after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her mother Julie Roberts (Gary), brother Chris Woolley, sister Julianne Williamson (James), many nieces and nephews, her beloved dog Tammi, and many friends who became family. She is predeceased by sister Michelle and her grandparents.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the funeral service will be held at Evergreen Mortuary at 200pm. From 230-400pm, friends are invited to greet family members at Evergreen Mortuary. Family members will be wearing blue, Monique's favorite color. You may too, if you wish.

Flowers may be sent to Evergreen Mortuary or Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Humane Society in her memory.





