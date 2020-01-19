Fiedler
MORRIS J. FIEDLER
April 6,1928 December 9,2019
On December 9, 2019, Morris J. Fiedler, passed away at the age of 91 in San Angelo, Texas.
Morris was born on April 6, 1928 in Perham, Minnesota. He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and served his country for 21 years, including tours of duty in the Korean and Viet Nam conflicts. On June 21, 1954 he married Sueno Nakamura and they raised three children, Ramona, Roger and Sandra.
Morris liked to fill his leisure hours with bowling, coin collecting, crossword puzzles, fishing, and watching professional wrestling. In addition, he was an avid card player.
Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Sueno; his father, Anton; his mother, Dora; his brother, Alan Fiedler; and his sister, Lorna Borchers. He is survived by his three children, Ramona (Robert) Reinhardt, Roger, and Sandra (Laurence) Jones; his two sisters, Carol (Dave) Curtis and Sharon Thompson; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends.
Open House visitation will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020