Rubidoux

MYLAN JOHN RUBIDOUX

August 12, 1984 December 11, 2014

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MYLAN

We celebrate you daily and especially on your birthday, in Heaven.

We thank God for the birthdays we celebrated together with family and friends.

Let the

"Shenanigans begin"

Loving you, missing you forever.

Mom & Dad, Matthew, Megan, Little Teddy, Baby Harper, All family and friends







