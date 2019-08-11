Chapman
MYRLIN LEE CHAPMAN
1933-2019
After a 5-year debilitating battle with deep-vein-thrombosis and peripheral neuropathy, Lee Chapman went Home to be with Jesus on the evening of July 25th. He took his last breath at his Colorado Springs home after hearing words of love and appreciation from his wife and family members at his side and from Oregon via computer.
Lee was born in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1933-- the only child of Juanita Rowell and Arnold Chapman. He was raised to adulthood by his grandparents in Albuquerque New Mexico. While stationed in the Air Force in CA, he met the love of his life, Shirley Wakley Chapman. Their only surviving child, Laura Lee , was born in Sacramento.
Lee was employed as a Jet Propulsion Senior Test Engineer at Aerojet General Corp until his retirement at the age of 55. After moving to Roswell NM, he honed his golf skills and earned green-jacket status among his peers. He relocated to Colorado Springs in 2002 where he worked for golf privileges at Pine Creek Golf Club until he could no longer walk. Even wheelchair bound, he took to the pool and exercise machines at the Briargate YMCA where he and Shirley met many special friends.
Lee loved to gather with family to share good food and story telling. Left behind to mourn the loss of this kind and generous man are Shirley, his devoted wife of 63 years; daughter Laura Shelton of CO Springs; granddaughters Ashley (Andrew) Lorenz of Brighton CO; Julia Shelton of CO Springs; sister-in-law, Sharon (Les) Hamblin of CO Springs, niece Sara Hamblin of CO Springs; nephew Jacob (Sara) Hamblin of Corvallis Oregon; and grandnieces Victoria, Sophia, and Harper Hamblin.
Lee was baptized into the Catholic Church at the age of 82 and was especially grateful to receive the Eucharist. He has donated his body to Science Care and after cremation will be interred at Mount St. Francis Columbarium. A memorial service will be scheduled at that time. Remembrances in his name are welcome by www.NewCenturyHospice.com, or a .
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019