Poston

MYRNA FELICITA POSTON

April 6, 2019

Myrna Felicita Poston, 80 years of age, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, passed on to Glory on April 6, 2019.

Myrna was a native of Guantanamo City, Cuba. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Poston, her mother, Matilde Garrido, her father, Luis Artaud, her brother, Leonardo Artaud, and her grandson, Colby Dalrymple. She is survived by her children, Sandra Barton of Kapa'a, Hawaii, Michelle Dalrymple of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Richard Jordan Jr. of Summerville, South Carolina, and Angelique Lindberg of Peyton, Colorado and seven grandchildren. She was a homemaker and she retired as a Certified Nurse Assistant at a convalescent home in Anaheim, California.

In 2010, she moved to Colorado Springs to be close to her family. Myrna was loved by her family, friends, and recently by the staff of Memorial Hospital Oncology. She will be missed by many.





