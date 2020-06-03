Myrna Hanson Brandon
1925 - 2020
Brandon
MYRNA HANSON BRANDON
August 27, 1925 May 31, 2020
Myrna Mae Hanson was born to Harold and Rena Hanson in Superior, Wisconsin. She grew up in Duluth, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1947 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduation she went to teach primary school in Washington DC where she met her late husband, Col. William (Bill) Brandon. She is survived by her loving stepdaughter, Sara Dale (Walter) Townsen and her beloved sons, Gregg (Robyn) and David (Teresa.) Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren, Nick (Blakely), Loren, Tim and Bonnie. She was an active volunteer at the Air Force Academy working in the pharmacy and thrift shop. She was also active with the Retired Officers Wives Club and the Bereans at First United Methodist Church. She made many friends from her time in the Air Force and loved keeping in touch with them as well as her many friends in the Springs. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a devoted Falcon Football fan. Granny "B" loved celebrating life's milestones with family. Her family will always remember her endearing sayings. She was called home to Jesus on May 31, 2020. "Home again, home again Jiggety jog"
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5th, 10:00am at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs, 80903. Private interment will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.
For the safety of all guests in attendance, masks are required to be worn in the church.
Flowers may be delivered to or donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
