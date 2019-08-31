McCarter
NADINE DUNN MCCARTER
August 5, 1933 August 20, 2019
Nadine McCarter passed away peacefully, while visiting family in Rogersville, MO, at the age of 86. She was to return to the home of her daughter Karen Delich; where she had been living the last 8 months.
She was born In Rogersville, Missouri to the late Lester and Blanche Dunn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter K McCarter (March 18 2005).
She was blessed with 2 daughters: Lori McCarter and Karen Delich, and her 2 precious granddaughters: Emma Marie Delich and Katie Elaine Delich.
Nadine graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, with a degree in teaching, and taught business and typing in the high school in Joplin. She continued to substitute teach when the family moved to Colorado Springs
Her greatest joy was spending time with her grand daughters and family. She touched many hearts with her generosity, and captured the true essence of kindness and love. She enjoyed her friends from First Southern Baptist church, modern novel, antique club and bridge.
Services were held in Rogersville on Saturday August 24th, and she was laid to rest in White Oak Cemetery, where Walt McCarter is buried. She is now with her Heavenly Father and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springs Rescue Mission, where Nadine volunteered with her family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019