Waller
NANCY ANN WALLER
February 11, 1940 May 30, 2019
Nancy Ann Waller, 79, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs since 1956 passed away May 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs. Nancy was born to the union of Alfred and Hazel (Kaiser) Bremer on February 11, 1940 in Iowa. Nancy married Zachary T. Waller in 1958 in Pueblo, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Nancy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, traveling and attending events at Good Shepherd UMC in Security, where she was a long time member. Her true passion was spending time with her family. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her children, Randolph (Beth) Waller and Susan (Chris) Graham; four grandchildren, SSG Joshua T. (Tiffany) Waller Sr., Jessica (Daniel) Hammack, Tyler (Lindsay) Graham, and Nathan Graham; four great-grandchildren, Joshua T. Waller, Jr., Zachary and Zoey Hammack, Taylee Graham, and her sister Eileen Stone (Bremer). A graveside service will be held on Monday June 10th at 11:00 am at Imperial Gardens Cemetery, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo, CO 81005. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019