Dooley

NANCY DOOLEY

April 29, 2019

Colorado Springs--Nancy Dooley, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, died Monday, April 29, 2019.

Nancy was born in 1942 in Berlin, Wisconsin. As the daughter of a career Army officer, she lived in army posts throughout the United States and also overseas: Japan, Turkey, Germany and Korea. Nancy was a beautiful young woman with her green eyes and dark hair. She was an excellent student and was a member of the National Honor Society when she graduated Washington & Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia, in 1960. Her vivacious personality attracted many friends, several of whom she stayed in touch with throughout her life

In 1962, Nancy married Captain Richard T. Lynch, US Army. She was pregnant with her second child when her husband was KIA in Vietnam in September 1964. Nancy was devastated by the loss but with characteristic determination she raised her children alone for the next several years.

In 1968, she married another West Point graduate, Captain Thomas F. Dooley, US Army, who would later retire with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Nancy especially enjoyed visiting France to include trips that included visiting Paris, The Paris Air Show, Southern France, Monte Carlo and most notably Omaha Beach, a site of the Normandy Invasion. Her visit to Italy was also very memorable to include the Vatican and the outstanding Italian clothing designs.

Nancy sold real estate for a several years when her family moved to Colorado Springs and thoroughly enjoyed the clients and brokers she met while working. She also belonged to the Officers' Wives Club in multiple posts.

She was most notably a gourmet cook: collecting cookbooks, over 1000; attending cooking classes, planning and executing fabulous meals. She was well known at an officer of the Cheyenne Mountain Republican Forum of El Paso County for over 15 years and especially her cheese cake. Many a diet was broken while tasting Nancy's desserts! She loved to travel and try new and interesting restaurants in other cities. She particularly enjoyed visiting her daughter, son-in-law and grand-daughter in Sarasota, FL and loved the cultural activities and restaurants there. Nancy took great pride in her appearance and loved having her hair done weekly. She loved the kitchen that she and Tom designed together and spent many enjoyable evenings cooking and entertaining there.

Her husband, LTC Thomas Dooley, USA (Retired) and she were married for fifty-one years on April 20, 2019. Survivors include her daughter Julie (John) Kummer of Sarasota, FL, and son Richard Lynch, II, of Denver; her brother Bill (Kathy) Blakefield of New Bern, NC. Nieces and nephews Michaela (Bill) Hampton, Bill (Krystle) Blakefield and Lauren Blakefield (Brian Flanagan.) Nancy's aunt, Anita Blakefield, of Maysville, KY, cousins, Tommy and Ward of Maysville, KY and Mary Blakefield (Richmond, Indiana.) Nancy was especially proud of the fact that Julia and Richard were outstanding College Graduates.

Nancy's granddaughter, Annelise Kummer, was her pride and joy; she loved being a grandmother. Nancy's brother and sisters-in-laws John (Jane) Dooley of Milton, MA; Sister-in-law, Sister Mary Dooley of Indiantown, FL; Sister-in-law Mary Dooley of Melbourne, FL and nieces and nephews Patty (Tom) Gibbons; Elaine (Kevin) Heal; Dan (Michelle) Dooley; Christine (David) Searby, Nancy (David) Trerice and Janet Dooley (Matt Minatelli.) She is also survived by friends near and far who will remember her for her kindness when they most needed it.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Catholic Chapel at West Point at 10:00am on July 12, 2019, burial to follow. Reception to be held at The Thayer Hotel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the The Home Front Cares, an organization that provides an emergency bridge and support for military members, veterans and families. Visit







