NANCY JO (TAYLOR) TELFORD

(Taylor) Telford

NANCY JO (TAYLOR) TELFORD

September 3, 1925 December 20, 2012

Jo Telford was more than a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother; she was a teacher, a mentor, and a friend. These were the words that came to mind when her family got together in Woodland Park to celebrate her life. Nancy Jo Telford nee Taylor, born September 3rd, 1925 in a small town in Minnesota, was always a classic beauty. At 21 years of age, she married Kenneth A. Telford and over their 20 years of marriage they had 3 children-son Clint and fraternal twin daughters Cassie and Laurie-whose families became the center of her life.

Jo was an independent, determined, and confident woman with a huge passion for education and reading. Starting as a classroom teacher, she held many leadership roles over her long career, gained her master's degree in Special Education and co-founded Summit School in 1968 Dundee, IL, a ground-breaking school for children with learning disabilities. She helped lead the women's movement NOW (National Organization for Women) while helping to drive the importance of literacy education in America's youths.

In her retirement, Jo moved away from Hoffman Estates in 1993, her Chicago suburb home of more than 35 years, and built a log home on the side of a mountain outside of Albuquerque in Edgewood, NM. Surrounded by family, her books, her knitting, and her dogs, Nancy Jo enjoyed life there for the next 18 years.

Known to all as "Mama" and "Great Mama," Jo died December 20, 2012 due to sepsis complications in Colorado surrounded by her family. Shortly after, Jo's family arrived in Woodland Park, CO from all over the country in to celebrate her life and finally laid her to rest in the Woodland Park Cemetery in Woodland Park, Colorado.





