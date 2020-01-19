Williamson

NANCY REES (LINNELL, URQUHART) WILLIAMSON

August 22, 1930 January 2020

Nancy resided in North Andover, MA for many years. She retired after 25 years employment with M.I.T. in Cambridge, MA as a Benefits Administrator. She is preceded in death by Alan Urquhart.

Upon her marriage to Richard Williamson, they moved to Florissant, CO. She became involved with the the Rampart Library District as a Board Member and Chairwoman during the building of the Woodland Park and Florissant Libraries.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, a son Steven Linnell, his wife Linda and a grand son Kailyss of Portland, ME. Also, a sister Sandra Whipple and a brother David Rees, both of Pompano, FL and several nieces and nephews. Nancy has a large extended family of three stepchildren Gary Urquhart, Brain Urquhart, Janet (Urquhart) Hutchinson, eight step grandchildren and five step great, great grandchildren plus her husbands's children, Christine (Williamson) Orben and John Williamson.





