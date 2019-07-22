Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ruth Spencer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY RUTH SPENCER

July 14, 2019

On July 14, 2019, my beloved wife of 39 years, died and went to heaven. She was 65 years old and had been fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia for her last 11 months.

Nancy Ruth Spencer was a wonderful mother to our two daughters and grandmother to our grandson. She was a loving, faithful, and devoted daughter to her mother.

Nancy was a very creative person who liked crafts, sewing, and gardening. She strongly believed in natural foods and remedies. We enjoyed taking day hikes together in Colorado's beautiful parks. We ate out every week so we could spend time together and talk. I always loved her beautiful blue eyes and I will miss her companionship.

She desperately wanted to live, yet God decided He wanted her with him in heaven.

We both believe in God and have placed our faith and trust in Jesus, His Son. It is in His loving arms that I leave her.

No longer in pain, Nancy, rest in peace. We will see each other again. Until then, thank you for our time together.

Your loving husband, Ed.





