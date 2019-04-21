Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy V. Trujillo. View Sign

Trujillo

NANCY V TRUJILLO

September 24th, 1939 - April 13, 2019

Colorado Springs - Nancy V. Trujillo passed away on the 13th of April surrounded by her family.

She was born in September 1939 in Farragut Iowa to Warren and Virginia Rea. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and Brother Gordon Rea (1971).

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 wonderful years, Henry (Hank) J. Trujillo, and Sister Janet (Don) Kauffman. Additionally, she is blessed to have three sons and daughter-in-laws and five grandchildren Kevin & Camey Trujillo (Nate, Alexa, and Laurel), Eric & Lisa Trujillo and Jeff and Mia Trujillo (Gabby & Sofia).

Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother, educator, friend, and adventurer. She spent her time raising her sons and attending as many of their sporting events as possible. Nancy's other passion was teaching grade school at School District 11 (Lowell, Howbert, and Chipita). She took immense pride in her students' achievements and dearly loved her first and third graders. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education in 1999.

Nancy enjoyed a rock solid group of friends from all aspects of her life, including childhood friends from Farragut and college, her weekly Mahjong & Bunco ladies, former colleagues, and the extended Broadmoor Hotel family, including honorary family members Ann Alba and Dave Driscoll who always made her feel special. Later in life, Nancy had the great joy of watching her grandchildren grow up and take on new challenges and adventures. She was extremely proud of them all.

Most of all, Nancy was always ready to explore the world. She and Hank made it to 6 of the 7 continents including taking her grandkids to special places such as Africa and Istanbul. She instilled a great love of adventure in all her family, a deep appreciation of the outdoors and the wonders of the world. She will be remembered for her strong sense of family, generosity and passion for adventure.

Services will be held May 1st at 1pm at the United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, 600 S Marion Pkwy, Denver, CO 80209





TrujilloNANCY V TRUJILLOSeptember 24th, 1939 - April 13, 2019Colorado Springs - Nancy V. Trujillo passed away on the 13th of April surrounded by her family.She was born in September 1939 in Farragut Iowa to Warren and Virginia Rea. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and Brother Gordon Rea (1971).Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 wonderful years, Henry (Hank) J. Trujillo, and Sister Janet (Don) Kauffman. Additionally, she is blessed to have three sons and daughter-in-laws and five grandchildren Kevin & Camey Trujillo (Nate, Alexa, and Laurel), Eric & Lisa Trujillo and Jeff and Mia Trujillo (Gabby & Sofia).Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother, educator, friend, and adventurer. She spent her time raising her sons and attending as many of their sporting events as possible. Nancy's other passion was teaching grade school at School District 11 (Lowell, Howbert, and Chipita). She took immense pride in her students' achievements and dearly loved her first and third graders. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education in 1999.Nancy enjoyed a rock solid group of friends from all aspects of her life, including childhood friends from Farragut and college, her weekly Mahjong & Bunco ladies, former colleagues, and the extended Broadmoor Hotel family, including honorary family members Ann Alba and Dave Driscoll who always made her feel special. Later in life, Nancy had the great joy of watching her grandchildren grow up and take on new challenges and adventures. She was extremely proud of them all.Most of all, Nancy was always ready to explore the world. She and Hank made it to 6 of the 7 continents including taking her grandkids to special places such as Africa and Istanbul. She instilled a great love of adventure in all her family, a deep appreciation of the outdoors and the wonders of the world. She will be remembered for her strong sense of family, generosity and passion for adventure.Services will be held May 1st at 1pm at the United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, 600 S Marion Pkwy, Denver, CO 80209 Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close