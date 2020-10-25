1/1
Nannie Ellen (Riedl) Tuder
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tuder
NANNIE "NAN" ELLEN (RIEDL) TUDER
January 20, 1931 October 18, 2020
Nannie "Nan" Ellen (Riedl) Tuder recently passed from this earthly life to her eternal home in heaven. Nan was born in Adair county in Missouri in 1931 to John and Margaret Riedl.
Nan attended nursing school in Kirksville, Missouri to become an LPN. She married Burhl Tuder in 1949. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1962 with their two sons Michael and Thomas.
Nan worked at Penrose Hospital for a few years and then worked at Hewlett-Packard until her retirement in 1986. Her husband, Burhl, passed away August 1988.
Nan liked traveling, gardening and sewing.
She is survived by her son, Thomas; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; brother, Jon Riedl; and grandchildren, Amber and Jim.
There will be no services at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved