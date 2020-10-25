TuderNANNIE "NAN" ELLEN (RIEDL) TUDERJanuary 20, 1931 October 18, 2020Nannie "Nan" Ellen (Riedl) Tuder recently passed from this earthly life to her eternal home in heaven. Nan was born in Adair county in Missouri in 1931 to John and Margaret Riedl.Nan attended nursing school in Kirksville, Missouri to become an LPN. She married Burhl Tuder in 1949. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1962 with their two sons Michael and Thomas.Nan worked at Penrose Hospital for a few years and then worked at Hewlett-Packard until her retirement in 1986. Her husband, Burhl, passed away August 1988.Nan liked traveling, gardening and sewing.She is survived by her son, Thomas; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; brother, Jon Riedl; and grandchildren, Amber and Jim.There will be no services at this time.