Glaser
NATALIE MARTIN GLASER
August 11, 1947 October 16, 2019
Natalie Jean Martin Glaser, 72, died on October 16 at UC Health Memorial Hospital as a result of complications from a heart procedure. Her memorial service is on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Shrine of Remembrance 1730 E Fountain Blvd, in Colorado Springs.
Natalie was born on August 11, 1947 in Annapolis, MD to Elby and Maxine Martin. She gained a Bachelor's of Science from Rice University in Houston, TX. She married LCDR (USN RET) Tom Glaser on August 24, 1970. They raised one son and two daughters while moving around the world. She was the daughter of a Marine General, the wife of a Naval Officer, and the mother to a First Sergeant. Natalie Glaser and family moved to Colorado Springs in the summer of 1986. She was an incredibly artistic woman who also adored science and mathematics. Natalie absorbed the things she loved to the maximum, she was an avid reader, a brilliant geologist, a remarkable graphic designer, a captivating painter, an original quilter, and a most devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family wants to pay this tribute to her: "Natalie was one of the most intelligent and kind souls to grace our lives. The loss of her light will dim our world for the rest of our lives". True to her endlessly self-sacrificing and deeply loving nature which instinctively put every downtrodden furry and fleshy soul's needs above her own, Natalie's final gift of love was giving the gift of life through tissue donation.
She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her three children, Tom, Michelle, and Theresa, along with 6 beautiful grandchildren.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019