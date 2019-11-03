Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan (Nate) Henschen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henschen

Nate was a fierce competitor at any game. He annihilated his opponent (Patti) at Scrabble more often than not. Patti, Tom & Donna would return the favor when they played Rummy, which Nate always said required no skill.

November 21, 1979 October 28, 2019

NATHAN (NATE) HENSCHEN

Nathan (Nate) Henschen was born November 21, 1979 in Wheatridge, Colorado. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 28, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nate attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School, then attended Manitou Springs Junior High and High School. Following high school he worked as a surveyor for several years and then spent a few years as a landscaper. In 2008 he met Patti Ortiz who became the love of his life and they were married on July 31, 2010.

Nathan's passion was golf, so much so that he worked as a groundskeeper at a Country Club in Monument...just so he could get free golf. He was a self-taught golfer and taught Patti everything she knows about playing golf. His dream in life was to join the PGA Senior Tour at age 50. When he wasn't busy focusing on golf, he enjoyed fishing and watching the Minnesota Vikings.

Nate was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester & Elsie Henschen and Holger & Josephine Nielsen. He is survived by his loving wife, Patti; his dogs, Bebe & Hank; his parents, Tom & Donna Henschen; aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.

A memorial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 846 E Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The viewing will be at 10:00 AM and the service at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, remember Nate by making a gift in his memory to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1615 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916; Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 or Immanuel Lutheran Church.







