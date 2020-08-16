Fenlon

NED W. FENLON

1938

July 11 2020

Ned W. Fenlon 81 passed away on July 11 2020. Ned was a native of Colorado Springs, CO., graduated from CSHS, served four years in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired in 2003 after 10 years at Ampex Corporation and for 27 years as Director of Facilities for the City of Colorado Springs, and El Paso County Government. As the owner's representative he was instrumental in the planning, design, construction and maintenance of Centennial Hall, The Pikes Peak Center, El Paso County Jail expansion, Terry R. Harris Fourth Judicial Court Building and the City of Colorado Springs Municipal Court, Police Operations Center, Police Substations and numerous other buildings and remodel projects of government buildings. He volunteered for Junior Achievement, Community Hospital, Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Museum, and Partners in Housing during his life. Ned is preceded in death by his parents, Theo & May Fenlon, his wife of 32 years Carolyn, and companion of 5 years Carolyn Cockrell. He is survived by a daughter Patricia Moore, seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, a son Scott Fenlon, daughter-in-law Bonnie Goodall, and sister Mary Louise Saville of Elmhurst Illinois, 3 nieces and one nephew, and a special companion Stella Lively. Services are not planned at this time.







