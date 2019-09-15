Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Congregational Church 20 E Saint Vrain St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Memorial service 4:00 PM First Congregational United Church of Chris 20 East Saint Vrain Street Colorado Springs , IA View Map Graveside service Rose Hill Cemetery Fredericksburg , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lehmkuhl

NEIL J. LEHMKUHL

March 5, 1931 August 4, 2019

Neil J. Lehmkuhl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away August 4, 2019. He was formerly a resident of Sumner, Davenport and Le Claire, Iowa.

Neil was born March 5, 1931 on a farm in Fayette County, Iowa. Like most farm boys of his time he started farm work at an early age. This included driving a team of horses pulling farm implements.

Neil started working in grocery stores on his 14th birthday. After service in the Army (1952-1954) he graduated from Upper Iowa College in Fayette, Iowa. He then worked in the automobile business in Sumner, followed by a long career managing automotive supply stores.

Neil served on the Sumner City Council, and as the Treasurer of Faith United Church of Christ in Davenport. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and with his family enjoyed many fishing vacations in northern Minnesota.

He married Ruth E. Weidler on June 25, 1955 in Fredericksburg, Iowa.

Preceding him in death were his son, Jon, in 1987, and his parents, Alfred and Luise Lehmkuhl. Surviving him are his wife, son Lee (Pam) Lehmkuhl, granddaughters Anjie (Donovan) Roberson and Liza (Brady) Walters, and great-grandchildren Alex, Dylan and William Mote and Colton, Elsie, Adam and Gloria Walters.

A memorial service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 East Saint Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, at 4 pm on Saturday, September 28. A graveside service is being planned for Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Iowa, with a reception following.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational UCC, 20 E. Saint Vrain St., Colorado Springs CO 80903.





LehmkuhlNEIL J. LEHMKUHLMarch 5, 1931 August 4, 2019Neil J. Lehmkuhl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away August 4, 2019. He was formerly a resident of Sumner, Davenport and Le Claire, Iowa.Neil was born March 5, 1931 on a farm in Fayette County, Iowa. Like most farm boys of his time he started farm work at an early age. This included driving a team of horses pulling farm implements.Neil started working in grocery stores on his 14th birthday. After service in the Army (1952-1954) he graduated from Upper Iowa College in Fayette, Iowa. He then worked in the automobile business in Sumner, followed by a long career managing automotive supply stores.Neil served on the Sumner City Council, and as the Treasurer of Faith United Church of Christ in Davenport. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and with his family enjoyed many fishing vacations in northern Minnesota.He married Ruth E. Weidler on June 25, 1955 in Fredericksburg, Iowa.Preceding him in death were his son, Jon, in 1987, and his parents, Alfred and Luise Lehmkuhl. Surviving him are his wife, son Lee (Pam) Lehmkuhl, granddaughters Anjie (Donovan) Roberson and Liza (Brady) Walters, and great-grandchildren Alex, Dylan and William Mote and Colton, Elsie, Adam and Gloria Walters.A memorial service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 East Saint Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, at 4 pm on Saturday, September 28. A graveside service is being planned for Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Iowa, with a reception following.Memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational UCC, 20 E. Saint Vrain St., Colorado Springs CO 80903. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close