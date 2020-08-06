Levy
NEIL LEVY
September 13, 1953 August 1, 2020
Neil Levy, passionate community advocate and local business leader, passed away on August 1st after a battle with kidney cancer. He lived a phenomenal life which reflected his most cherished principles: family, friendship, and service to others.
Neil was the owner of the Swiss Chalet and the Peppertree, chairman of the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Mayor of Woodland Park, and the WP High School Baseball coach.
Neil is survived by his wife, Paula, his three sons, Max, Sam and Lou; and his two sisters Debra, and Karen (Tommy).
Neil will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know him. A celebration of Neil's life will be streamed at https://www.ipgmedia.live/neillevy
on Sunday, August 9th at 2pm.
For full obituary visit MountainMemorialFH.com
.