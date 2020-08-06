1/1
Neil Levy
1953 - 2020
NEIL LEVY
September 13, 1953 August 1, 2020
Neil Levy, passionate community advocate and local business leader, passed away on August 1st after a battle with kidney cancer. He lived a phenomenal life which reflected his most cherished principles: family, friendship, and service to others.
Neil was the owner of the Swiss Chalet and the Peppertree, chairman of the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Mayor of Woodland Park, and the WP High School Baseball coach.
Neil is survived by his wife, Paula, his three sons, Max, Sam and Lou; and his two sisters Debra, and Karen (Tommy).
Neil will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know him. A celebration of Neil's life will be streamed at https://www.ipgmedia.live/neillevy on Sunday, August 9th at 2pm.
For full obituary visit MountainMemorialFH.com.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain Memorial Services
51 County Road 5
Divide, CO 80814
(719) 687-0333
