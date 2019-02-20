Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil MacDonald. View Sign

MacDonald

NEIL MACDONALD

August 25, 1960 February 16, 2019

Neil MacDonald passed away on February 16, 2019 at his home in Calhan, CO at the age of 58. Neil was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles and Barbara (Cleverly) MacDonald on August 25, 1960. He attended Colorado State University where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Physics. He then went on to obtain a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton. Neil's Civil Service career with the Air Force began in 1987 at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah. He married Andrea Pasch in 1988. His love for Colorado brought him back to the state in 1992 where he worked at Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases as an engineer. In 1999, Neil earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He was passionate about his career and retired in 2014 following a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Neil loved spending as much time in the outdoors as possible. Hunting, camping, and fishing were three of his favorite outdoor activities that contributed to fond memories with his daughters. He dedicated his spare time to a range of projects on family vehicles or playing solitaire on the computer. Neil loved classic rock music and, chances are, if you were ever in a vehicle with him he asked you at some point to "name this artist". His Scottish heritage gave way to a love of bagpipe music. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and enjoying life's simplicities.

Neil is survived by his wife Andrea, daughter Melanie (Zach) Nelson and first grandchild on the way, daughter Sarah, and brother Scott (Claudia Kunzen). He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Laurie.

A visiting hour for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 22nd at 4:00pm followed by a memorial service at 5:00pm at Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.







