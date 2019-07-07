Johnson
NEIL THOMAS JOHNSON
Neil Thomas Johnson, age 64, died of a sudden illness at his home in Woodland Park, CO. He was the son of Jean Race Johnson and Edward Lewis Johnson, both of Buena Vista, CO.
Neil grew up as an "army brat", living all over the U.S. and in Berlin, Germany for three years. He became an ironworker in Craig CO, and later a Realtor in Colorado Springs.
A memorial service will be held at Congregational
United Church of Christ in Buena Vista on Saturday, July 13 at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019