Nels L. Clang (1934 - 2019)
  • "Thoughts and prayers to Nels family. He was a kind and..."
    - Angela Hipp
  • "We were so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. All out..."
  • "So sorry to hear of the loss of Nels. He was a very kind..."
    - Cheryl, Marilyn, & Debra Rush
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Clang family. Nels was a true..."
    - George Lauby
  • "Im so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of..."
    - Laura Lusk Paul
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Church
Obituary
Clang
NELS L. CLANG May 7, 2019
Nels L. Clang, 85, of North Platte, passed away May 7, 2019 at North Platte Care Center.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Services will be at10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bethel Church. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15 from 1 -7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Carpenter memorial Chapel which is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019
