WellsNICHOLAS ADAM WELLSSeptember 9, 1986 June 15, 2020Nicholas Adam Wells, 33, joined his Savior in heaven June 15, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was an animal and nature lover, and a loyal friend to many.Nick was born September 9, 1986 to Keith Joseph and Debra Sue (Albertson) Wells at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was best known for his concern for others and had a servant's heart. Nick would look for those less fortunate in order to stand alongside them and assist however he could. His cousin, Aspen, said he was always "a big goof ball teddy bear." In spite of his wacky sense of humor and always trying to make everyone laugh, he would have your back no matter what.Nick enjoyed the outdoors including hiking, fishing, camping, snowboarding, or just driving around. He loved to drive and had a natural talent and skill as a heavy equipment operator. His mother was very proud when he completed his CDL training and aced the exam. Nick was a hands-on kind of guy who could fix just about anything, according to his Grandmother Wells. Nick also had a very eclectic taste in music, like his father, and was even considered an old soul by some.He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Wells; his grandfathers, Clyde Wells and Wayne Albertson; and his stepfather, Delvan Wallgren.Nicholas is survived by his mother, Debra Wells Wallgren; daughter, Sienna Deegan; grandmothers, Alice Albertson and Merlene Wells; his Wallgren siblings, Amanda, Jared, Justin, and Jonathan; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.If you or a loved one are in pain or struggling in any way, please seek help.Memorial Service, 2:30PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Charis Christian Center, 10285 Federal Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.