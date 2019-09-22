Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Arthur Biernacki. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Divine Redeemer Send Flowers Obituary

Biernacki

NICHOLAS "NICK" ARTHUR BIERNACKI

February 10, 1942 September 7, 2019

Nicholas "Nick" Arthur Biernacki. Our Blessed Lord led Nick home after fighting a brave battle with Colon Cancer. Nick was our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother. He was born in Denver, Colorado and grew up in Colorado Springs, where he was a pioneer in the automotive industry, avid golfer and baseball coach.

Living in Colorado Springs Nick played a vital role with Motor Parts which later became Napa Auto Parts. Nick and his wife Sindy moved to Pueblo, Colorado in 1995 where they owned a NAPA Auto Parts store. They sold their business in 2015 to move to Las Vegas, Nevada to be closer to their passion of golf. Nick was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon cancer in July of 2016 where he was a true warrior. Nick is survived by his wife, of 36 yrs, Sindy, daughters Vikki Biernacki (Darin), Tiffany McKibben (Shawn), Tricia Biernacki and Stacy Keszei (David) and his son Henry Biernacki and close family friend Marra Uehara. Grandchildren; Collin, Drew, Taylor, Nick, Henry, Jasmine, and David and Great Grandchildren; Jaxson and Jamison. Nick is also survived by brothers; Michael, Steven, Richard, John and sister Connie. A celebration of life will be held on October 5, 2019 with a service at Divine Redeemer (10am) and celebration to follow at Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Donations can be made to the and the .





