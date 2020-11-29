SoutterNICHOLAS BENEDICT SOUTTERMay 31, 1941 November 22, 2020Former Boston-based attorney, Nick Soutter, died at Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs. Nick was a twenty-year resident of Colorado Springs.He is survived by his wife of forty years, Diane Marie Reed, and by his son, Nicholas Lamar Soutter, his wife Dr. Holly Soutter, and their two daughters, Emily Sarah and Alyssa Nichole Soutter. Also surviving is his daughter, Elizabeth Bigelow Soutter, and her three daughters, Mary Bigelow Benedict, Karenna Elizabeth Lamar, and Eden Lamar Schwarzer.A memorial service will be held in the Boston area after the COVID crisis has ended. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Lamar Soutter Library at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts.