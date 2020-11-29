1/
Nicholas Benedict Soutter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Soutter
NICHOLAS BENEDICT SOUTTER
May 31, 1941 November 22, 2020
Former Boston-based attorney, Nick Soutter, died at Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs. Nick was a twenty-year resident of Colorado Springs.
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Diane Marie Reed, and by his son, Nicholas Lamar Soutter, his wife Dr. Holly Soutter, and their two daughters, Emily Sarah and Alyssa Nichole Soutter. Also surviving is his daughter, Elizabeth Bigelow Soutter, and her three daughters, Mary Bigelow Benedict, Karenna Elizabeth Lamar, and Eden Lamar Schwarzer.
A memorial service will be held in the Boston area after the COVID crisis has ended. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Lamar Soutter Library at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved