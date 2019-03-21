Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas James LaDuke. View Sign

LaDuke

NICHOLAS JAMES LADUKE

March 1, 1982 March 12, 2019

Nicholas James LaDuke, 37, died March 12, 2019 at the home of a co-worker in Colorado Springs. He was a small engine mechanic, a husband, a father, son and friend to many.

Nicholas was born on March 1, 1982 in Bakersfield, California. He grew up in Saranac Lake, New York and graduated from high school there. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps at Paris Island; San Angelo, Texas; and Okinawa, Japan.

He later moved to Fort Collins where he was adopted by his parents, Pam and Dennis Teasley. He moved to Colorado Springs and was in the landscaping business. Nicholas worked for a rental company for a time, operated a tow truck and then was the Scheduling Manager for a North Platte, Nebraska motor sports company.

He had recently returned to Colorado Springs to work again for the rental company.

Nicholas loved to play Nerf war with his kids. He enjoyed swimming, fast cars and helping anyone in need. He will be best remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He was interested in anything associated with Vikings lore.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Barfield of Ogallala, Nebraska; his stepchildren, Thomas, Nicholas and Kathryn Egdahl; his parents, Pam and Dennis Teasley; and a host of friends in Colorado Springs as well as Ogallala, Nebraska.

Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, March 22, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, Stratmoor Hills United Methodist Church, 1705 Cheyenne Meadows Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.

Memorial contributions in Nicholas' memory may be made to the family for his children's education fund.

He will be dearly missed.







3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

