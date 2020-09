Reff

NICHOLAS "NICK" M REFF

December 01, 1992 September 26, 2009

Eleven long years have passed since you were taken from us so suddenly. The loss we feel has not waned. We think of you daily, and the positive impact you had on all of us. We miss you now more than ever and will always cherish every moment we were able to spend with you.

Always on our minds and forever in our hearts.

Love, Dad, Mom, and Amanda







