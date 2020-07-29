Montgomery

NINA MARGARET (ROSS ) MONTGOMERY

July 19, 1929

July 4, 2020

Nina Margaret Ross Montgomery, age 90, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 of natural causes at the extraordinary caring community of Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born July 19, 1929 in Troy, Ohio to Manfred Leroy and Thelma Viola (Tecklenburg) Ross and was the oldest of five children. Nina's brothers James Albert and Gerald Eugene and sisters Miriam Lee Mundis and Cora Sue Broome preceded her in death.

She bore three children and lost her oldest daughter Gwenda Marlene Rosebush on October 23, 2017. Nina is survived by her son Wesley Ross Montgomery (Arlene); daughter Gina Flores (Mario); son-in-law Michael Rosebush; son-in-law John Delaney; grandson Clint Rosebush (Kelly) and their children Zachariah, Oliver, Naomi and Mikah; granddaughter Krista Bogenrief (Eric) and their children Bridgette, Isaac and Adelyn; grandson Bryce Delaney; granddaughter Rose Delaney; nieces Deborah Creek, Kirstin and Keri Broome; and nephews Bill, Jim and David Ross.

She graduated from Troy High School and became a flight attendant on American Airlines until she married Air Force Captain Clarence Leon Montgomery Jr., (Monty) on July 1, 1955. For the following years Nina traveled the world as an Air Force Officer's wife representing American values and military interests by entertaining numerous military personnel, citizens, diplomats, and President Ford. She and her family moved back to the U.S. mainland to their final military post at the Air Force Academy where she helped Academy cadets adjust to life away from their homes. Nina and Monty were divorced on May 12, 1997.

Nina was always working for the good of her family. She enjoyed family holidays and baking birthday and wedding cakes for her loved ones. Her hobbies included genealogy, carpentry, pottery, traveling and cooking.







