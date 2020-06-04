WoodwardNINA WOODWARDSeptember 6, 1937 May 31, 2020Nina Woodward, a long-time resident of Widefield, Colorado, passed away on May 31, 2020, at the age of 82. Nina was born in Mt. Moriah, Missouri, on September 6, 1937, to Norvia "Josh" Ray Craig, and Florence Beulah (Melton) Craig. She attended school in Bethany, Missouri, and graduated high school in Mt. Moriah. She married Lee Elgin Woodward in 1956, and they moved to Albany, Missouri. In 1963, the couple moved to Loveland, Colorado; and in 1969, they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a job opportunity for Lee at Pikes Peak Community College. Nina also worked at Pikes Peak Community College in the Records Office and retired in 2001 with 22 years of service. The couple raised two children and attended Security Christian Church.Mrs. Woodward was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Elgin Woodward; her father, Norvia Ray Craig; and her mother, Florence Beulah Craig. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" June Woodward Maddox (David); and son, Roger Lee Woodward; as well as her grandson, Aaron David Woodward Maddox; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" June Maddox, and sisters Norma Jeanne (Craig) Middleton, Margaret Carolyn "Connie" (Craig) Stevens, and Mary Ann (Craig) Frazier (George), as well as many nieces and nephews.Nina was an artist and avid gardener. She loved painting and drawing and took great pride in her flower gardens and the many fruits and vegetables she grew. She loved cooking for her family and made every holiday special for her grandchildren. Everyone noticed she was a feisty soul who was also a comedian. She will be greatly missed by her family.