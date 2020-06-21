VetteNINETTA IONE (HOUTCHENS) VETTEJuly 4, 1920June 9, 2020Just 25 days shy of her 100th birthday, Ninetta I. Vette left her temporary home here on earth and went to her eternal home in Glory. Ninetta was born in Oklahoma on July 4, 1920 to Eric Leon and Nettie Pearl (Shumate) Houtchens. Ninetta lived nearly all of her life in the Edison, Hanover, and Squirrel Creekcommunities.In 1941, Ninetta married Claude "Bub" Fredrick Vette of Squirrel Creek who was a cattle rancher/farmer. Bub and Ninetta helped start the Ellicott Baptist Church and the Highway (Falcon) Baptist Church. Ninetta loved teaching Sunday School wherever she went and her greatest desire was that her children and grandchildren come to know Christ. After spending ten years making drapes, shespent another twelve years catering food for the Colorado Springs Auto Auction and was especially known for her pies. She was a member of the Zebulon Pike Chapter of the DAR.Ninetta is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years; her brother, Leon Houtchens; her two sons, Ronald and Rick Vette; and her grandson, Nathan Ackerman. Her daughter, Bonnie Fox, joined her in heaven on the day after she died.She is survived by her brother, Vernie (Ann) Houtchens of Kansas; her daughter, Darla (Victor) Mote of Colorado Springs; Darla's six children, Eric (Lorelei), Titus (Morgan), Caleb, Joshua (Lauren), Samuel, and Caroline Mote; three of Bonnie's four children, Claire (Jerry) Schupbach, David (Lauren) and Andrew (Kendra) Ackerman; Ron's three children, Kelly Vichos, Krystal Miller, and Kassie Meadows; Rick's two children, Victor and Tad Vette; 25 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.A Graveside Service was held at Chico Basin Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Ninetta's memory may be made to the Awana Program of Mesa Hills Bible Church, 615 W. Uintah St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905. Please make checks out to the church and write "Ninetta Memorial" as the memo. To see Ninetta's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co