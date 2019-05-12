Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nona Jean King. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Service 11:00 AM Calvary Worship Center 501 Castle Road Colo Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

King

NONA JEAN KING

1930 - 2019

Nona J. King of Manitou Springs Colorado left this life to be with the Lord on April 27th, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Nona was born in Huron, South Dakota on August 13, 1930 and was the second of four daughters born to the late Walter and Leona Schipporeit. The family moved to Manitou Springs in 1943 to follow her father's job as a Lineman.

Nona graduated from Manitou Springs High School in 1948 and worked alongside her mother and 3 sisters in the popular gathering place, Kenny's Cafe, located in the Manitou Arcade area which was owned by her parents. It was here that she met the love of her life, Jay, who was a Fort Carson soldier and frequent customer. Jay and Nona married in October of 1953 and moved to Indiana before coming back to Manitou in 1958. They had three sons, Dave, Dan and Daryl. Nona worked 31 years for the Manitou Springs School District and 7 years with NECA before permanently retiring. Nona was preceded in death by her parents Walt and Leona, sisters Berniece and Louise, and granddaughter Charlotte. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Jay of 65 years, Doris Bales of Colorado Springs, sons Dave (Sue) King of Manitou Springs, Dan (Deby) King of Colorado Springs, and Daryl (Penny) King of Worland WY, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held on May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road, Colo Springs CO. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website at







