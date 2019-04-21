Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noris Sanchez. View Sign

Sanchez

NORIS "SANDY" SANCHEZ

October 31, 1933 - March 15, 2019

Noris "Sandy" Sanchez, 85, beloved husband, dad, granddad, great-granddad and friend passed away on March 15, 2019 from kidney cancer at home with his family by his side.

Sandy was born to Azeline Tabor and Antoine Sanchez on October 31, 1933 in Choctaw, Louisiana.

At the age of 19, he joined the

Sandy proudly served 27 years in the Air Force. He served his country in the

His final assignment was Headquarters Aerospace Defense Command as Fire Chief. With his "can do, will do" attitude Sandy's prime objective was to ensure firefighter's were highly trained and had state of the art equipment. He dramatically added to the quality of life for firefighters with the improvement of their living quarters. Sandy retired from the USAF in 1979 with the highest enlisted rank, Chief Master Sargeant.

Sandy also worked 16 years in Civil Service. He was hired as the civilian assistant chief of training for Peterson AFB. He traveled to bases and radar sites throughout the Aerospace Defense command from Greenland to Australia. After four years he was promoted to base Fire Chief and was responsible for the fire department activation at newly built Falcon AFB, now Schriever. In March 1987, Sandy was promoted to the position of Chief, Fire Protection, Headquarters Air Force Space Command.

"Big Fire Dog" retired after 43 years in Fire Protection and left behind his "paw print" on Fire Protection. He was a true professional and a mentor to many, his contributions to his career field were far reaching and he was loved and respected by the USAF fire fighting community.

Sandy's motto was "Live one day at a time and make it a masterpiece" and he certainly made a "masterpiece" of the Air Force Space Command Fire Protection.

Sandy never fully "retired." His hard work and positive influence carried through into his personal and family life.

He loved to bowl with friends on a couple of leagues. It was always fun to check in with him to see how great he bowled or not!

When not bowling, you could often find him tinkering in the garage, weeding the flowerbeds or taking care of that darn pond! He enjoyed a cold beer, traveling to a favorite beach with his lil Gem or to visit family.

Sandy loved his family and was a shining example of what selflessness and unconditional love was to all of us. He continued caring for his lil Gem while undergoing his own health challenges. He always was quick to lend a hand or give a "piece" of advice or wisdom to his kids...."Listen to Dad...." His grandchildren and great grandchildren were a source of joy and fun. Words can't express how deeply he will be missed.

Sandy was deeply loved by Maureen, his devoted wife, as well as his family, daughter Kim, sons, Steve and Paul. Grandchildren, Heather, Noah, Justus and Montana. Great Grandchildren, William, Oscar, and Hynsley, along with extended family Tony, Sandy, Curtis, Cathy, George, Brenna, Rita and Rachel.

There will be Full Military Honors at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 9:00 AM on April 26, 2019. Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 AM at the Center for Spiritual Living.

5075 Flintridge Drive in Colorado Springs, CO 80918







