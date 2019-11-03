Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Gene Teakell. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Teakell

NORMA GENE TEAKELL

March 26, 1933 October 26, 2019

Norma Teakell passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Norma was also a breast, bladder, and skin cancer survivor. She was a recipient of an aortic heart valve undergoing a TAVR procedure. She was surrounded by family, when God took her hand and brought her home. Norma Gene Teakell was born on March 26, 1933 to Albert and Grace Henderson at their farm in Drennan, Colorado. Norma's siblings, Elvin, Dale, and Iona were sent to the horse barn to wait for the arrival of their new sibling. Norma loved the outdoors so growing up on a farm was a wonderful way to grow up.

Norma met her husband, Dwight Teakell, at an ice cream social at Drennan School when they were 15 years old. Norma and Dwight were both graduates of Drennan School. They were married April 23, 1953 in Colorado Springs. Norma and Dwight lived in Norfolk, Virginia while Dwight was stationed there in the Navy. After Dwight was discharged, they came back to Colorado Springs where they remained living for the rest of their lives. Norma and Dwight had six children: Kenneth, Janet, Nancy, Delbert, Carman, and Glenn.

Norma worked as a telephone operator at Mountain Bell in the 1950's. While she was home taking care of her children, Norma worked as a babysitter and took in ironings. When all her children were in school, she began working as a district manager for Gazette Telegraph supervising 15 paperboys. Later she worked as a distributor for Gazette Telegraph working for Joan Sitar. In 1980, Norma began caring for her mother for seven years until Grace Henderson passed away at Norma's home.

Norma is leaving her sister, Iona Hughes; her five children, Kenneth Teakell, Janet Keith (Johnny), Nancy Graner (Chub), Carman Miller (Brian), Glenn Teakell (Cheryl); daughter in-law, Janet Teakell; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors, many friends, and her faithful companion, Bailey - her dog, who was at her side at her passing.

Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwight Teakell, on October 19, 2006 and her son, Delbert Teakell who passed away November 13, 2018. Both her husband and son died of lung cancer. In addition, her brothers preceded her in death: Elvin died on April 11, 2013 and Dale died on December 28, 2011.

In lieu of flowers, Norma has requested donations be made to the , , Pikes Peak Hospice, or the Ellicott or Hanover Fire Departments.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 8th from 5 to 7 pm at Swan Law Funeral Home (501 North Cascade). The memorial service will be held at Swan Law Funeral Home, 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 9th. A reception will be held at Fox Meadow Middle School (1450 Cheyenne Meadows Road) immediately after the memorial service.







TeakellNORMA GENE TEAKELLMarch 26, 1933 October 26, 2019Norma Teakell passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Norma was also a breast, bladder, and skin cancer survivor. She was a recipient of an aortic heart valve undergoing a TAVR procedure. She was surrounded by family, when God took her hand and brought her home. Norma Gene Teakell was born on March 26, 1933 to Albert and Grace Henderson at their farm in Drennan, Colorado. Norma's siblings, Elvin, Dale, and Iona were sent to the horse barn to wait for the arrival of their new sibling. Norma loved the outdoors so growing up on a farm was a wonderful way to grow up.Norma met her husband, Dwight Teakell, at an ice cream social at Drennan School when they were 15 years old. Norma and Dwight were both graduates of Drennan School. They were married April 23, 1953 in Colorado Springs. Norma and Dwight lived in Norfolk, Virginia while Dwight was stationed there in the Navy. After Dwight was discharged, they came back to Colorado Springs where they remained living for the rest of their lives. Norma and Dwight had six children: Kenneth, Janet, Nancy, Delbert, Carman, and Glenn.Norma worked as a telephone operator at Mountain Bell in the 1950's. While she was home taking care of her children, Norma worked as a babysitter and took in ironings. When all her children were in school, she began working as a district manager for Gazette Telegraph supervising 15 paperboys. Later she worked as a distributor for Gazette Telegraph working for Joan Sitar. In 1980, Norma began caring for her mother for seven years until Grace Henderson passed away at Norma's home.Norma is leaving her sister, Iona Hughes; her five children, Kenneth Teakell, Janet Keith (Johnny), Nancy Graner (Chub), Carman Miller (Brian), Glenn Teakell (Cheryl); daughter in-law, Janet Teakell; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors, many friends, and her faithful companion, Bailey - her dog, who was at her side at her passing.Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwight Teakell, on October 19, 2006 and her son, Delbert Teakell who passed away November 13, 2018. Both her husband and son died of lung cancer. In addition, her brothers preceded her in death: Elvin died on April 11, 2013 and Dale died on December 28, 2011.In lieu of flowers, Norma has requested donations be made to the , , Pikes Peak Hospice, or the Ellicott or Hanover Fire Departments.Visitation will be on Friday, November 8th from 5 to 7 pm at Swan Law Funeral Home (501 North Cascade). The memorial service will be held at Swan Law Funeral Home, 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 9th. A reception will be held at Fox Meadow Middle School (1450 Cheyenne Meadows Road) immediately after the memorial service. Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Swan-Law Funeral Directors Colorado Springs , CO (719) 471-9900 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.