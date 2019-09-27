McMacken Mundt
NORMA JEAN (DESART) MCMACKEN MUNDT
April 24, 1933 September 15, 2019
Norma Jean DeSart was born in Mobridge, South Dakota, on April 24, 1933, to Merle David "Pat" and Alice DeSart.
It is nobly fitting that she died Sept. 15, 2019, just before the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup in South Dakota. Why? A buffalo will directly charge into a storm while cattle will turn away from it. And Norma Jean fully faced challenges, reining in a marvelous soul strength to deal with life on her own terms. On Sept. 23, 1959, Norma Jean married Robert E. "Bob" McMacken in Mobridge. Although Bob died in 1994, she reconnected later in life with a fellow prairie kid.
She married James "Jim" Alan Mundt on Aug. 21, 2004, in Colorado Springs, Colo. If not globe-trotting, the couple lived in Colorado and Phoenix.
Norma Jean's survivors include her husband Jim; their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister, as well as in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Burial will be Sunday at the Custer Cemetery in South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019