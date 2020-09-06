NelsonNORMA JEAN NELSONNovember 14, 1928 August 24, 2020Jean Nelson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on August 24, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Morrill, Kansas November 14, 1928. She is the third of four children, born to the late Edward Frederick and Edna Mary Frey.Jean graduated from Crowley High school in 1946 and held a variety of jobs throughout her life prior to working for Widefield School District #3. She retired in 1991 where she spent over 21 years as a school secretary, working mainly at Venetucci Elementary (formally South Elementary) and French Elementary School.Jean loved being involved and took advantage of every opportunity to be with friends and family. She enjoyed playing in the Valley Girls golf league, played in a variety of Bridge clubs, played Pinochle as often as she could, and loved spending time in her yard with her flowers. Above all, she treasured spending time with her dear family. To know Jean is to know her children, as she was very connected in their lives and her daughters were her best friends.She had a way about her that made everyone feel special and in fact, all of her grandchildren believe individually that they are her favorite and to this day they argue over this bragging right. Jean was a friend to everyone she met and her radiant smile and contagious laugh made everyone around her feel at home. We are all better people for having had the opportunity to know her generous nature and loving spirit.She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted husband Stan; loving children Gifford (Elizabeth) Justice; Jimmie (Charlene) Nelson; Robin Nelson and Kimberly (Mark) Davis; sister Maxine Hanson, 10 adoring grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Costa (1955-2019) brother Robert Frey and her sister Rita Spence.Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 1201 Leta Drive, Security, Colorado 80911.In Lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Pikes Peak Hospice Unit at Penrose Hospital 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 in her name.?