Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Richardson. View Sign

Richardson

NORMA JEAN RICHARDSON

February 24, 2019 April 6, 1946

Norma Jean Richardson, 91, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. She was born November 8, 1927 in Lubbock, Texas to J.K. Box and Enola Weed. Norma married Leroy Richardson on April 6, 1946.

Norma was an avid seamstress and weaver. She was a talented homemaker who loved her family dearly. She was an active member of her church. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Troy and Russell; her grandsons: Mike, Heath, Rusty, Sean, and Beau; several great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by husband, Leroy; her son, Rex; her grandsons, Dax and Seth; and her brother, Charles.

The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Norma Richardson's memory can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 7660 Goddard Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80920 (719) 434-1773.

To leave the family a condolence please visit:







RichardsonNORMA JEAN RICHARDSONFebruary 24, 2019 April 6, 1946Norma Jean Richardson, 91, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. She was born November 8, 1927 in Lubbock, Texas to J.K. Box and Enola Weed. Norma married Leroy Richardson on April 6, 1946.Norma was an avid seamstress and weaver. She was a talented homemaker who loved her family dearly. She was an active member of her church. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.She is survived by her sons, Troy and Russell; her grandsons: Mike, Heath, Rusty, Sean, and Beau; several great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by husband, Leroy; her son, Rex; her grandsons, Dax and Seth; and her brother, Charles.The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Norma Richardson's memory can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 7660 Goddard Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80920 (719) 434-1773.To leave the family a condolence please visit: www.DignityMemorial.com Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close