June 5th, 1924

February 12th, 2019

Norma Lea Smith Medine Thurlby, 94, was born on June 5th, 1924 to Charles and Rosa Smith in

months old.

Norma was social, loving, and generous with her time and talents. Her ginger cookies and lemon

Murphysboro, IL. She died in the early morning hours of February 12th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.

When Norma was very young, her parents moved close to Genoa, IL, where she and her three sisters,

Vivian, Bertha and Lorraine, were raised on the family farm. She attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse until the 8th grade.

At age 18, Norma fell in love with and married James (Jim) Medine in 1942. Jim was also 18. In April of 1944, Norma and Jim had a daughter, Connie. Jim joined the US Army in June of that year and was sent overseas to France in November. He was killed in action on December 12, 1944. Connie was just 8

In 1946, Norma found love again when she met and married Donald I. Thurlby, a former WWII US Army Sargent and businessman who worked for a local company. In addition to Connie, Don and Norma were blessed with four more children over the years, Don Jr., Peggy, Kathy and Mike.

Norma was a "stay-at-home-mom" until all of her kids were in school.

In 1979, Don and Norma relocated to Salt Lake City, UT, due to a job transfer. They stayed until 1981

when, unfortunately, Don passed away at age 60. Norma moved to Colorado Springs, CO, to be close to several children and grandchildren who lived there. She became a member and volunteer at the First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, serving on many committees over the years. She never lost her love of watching youth sports and was always in the stands or walking the sidelines, cheering on

grandchildren. Norma also enjoyed watching the Rockies and the Broncos, rarely missing a game.

meringue pie were legendary! She was the quintessential cook and hostess, and she always looked forward to planning the next family gathering or event. Family always came first to her, and she enjoyed nothing more than having everyone together sharing great meals and memories.

Norma is survived by her children, Connie (Paul) Apostoli, Kathy Daniels, Michael (Cathy) Thurlby, son-in-law, James Nelson, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her

sisters, husbands James Medine and Donald Thurlby, infant son Donald Jr., daughter Peggy Nelson, and grandson Paul Cooley.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 23rd, 10:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada, Colorado Springs. The family suggests that memorials may be sent to the





420 N Nevada Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

