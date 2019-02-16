Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lee (Phillips) Manning. View Sign

Manning

NORMA LEE (PHILLIPS) MANNING

September 1, 1928 February 13, 2019

Born on September 1st, 1928 in Belpre, Kansas to Ed and Ada Phillips. Later took up homestead in Boise City, Oklahoma with her loving sister, Mary Ann Phillips. Norma Lee passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, surrounded by love and peace.

Norma Lee and Jack Manning, married in 1945 in Elkhart Kansas, spent a lifetime loving one another, running a successful family business, and served in ministry together as ordained ministers through International Faith to Faith Bible Institute in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Norma Lee is survived by two children; David (Joy) Manning and Renee McClaugherty. Norma Lee also leaves behind her six beloved grandchildren; Courtney, Elizabeth, John David, Catherine, Evan, and Erica as well as eleven great-grandchildren; Jonothan, Karli, Amanda, Brandin, Samantha, Jackson, Joy, Jaelee, Sunny, Leif and Charlee, and two great-great grandchildren; Catalina and Jade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Manning and great-grandson, Owen.

Today, as we celebrate her life, we lift our hands to Heaven and give praise. A life well lived. An eternal legacy well done.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 2 - 4 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, February 18th at 1 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors. A Burial Service will take place Wednesday, February 20th at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado.







ManningNORMA LEE (PHILLIPS) MANNINGSeptember 1, 1928 February 13, 2019Born on September 1st, 1928 in Belpre, Kansas to Ed and Ada Phillips. Later took up homestead in Boise City, Oklahoma with her loving sister, Mary Ann Phillips. Norma Lee passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, surrounded by love and peace.Norma Lee and Jack Manning, married in 1945 in Elkhart Kansas, spent a lifetime loving one another, running a successful family business, and served in ministry together as ordained ministers through International Faith to Faith Bible Institute in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Norma Lee is survived by two children; David (Joy) Manning and Renee McClaugherty. Norma Lee also leaves behind her six beloved grandchildren; Courtney, Elizabeth, John David, Catherine, Evan, and Erica as well as eleven great-grandchildren; Jonothan, Karli, Amanda, Brandin, Samantha, Jackson, Joy, Jaelee, Sunny, Leif and Charlee, and two great-great grandchildren; Catalina and Jade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Manning and great-grandson, Owen.Today, as we celebrate her life, we lift our hands to Heaven and give praise. A life well lived. An eternal legacy well done.Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 2 - 4 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, February 18th at 1 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors. A Burial Service will take place Wednesday, February 20th at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close