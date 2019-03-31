Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman A. Keller. View Sign

Keller

NORMAN A. KELLER

March 23, 1942 March 25, 2019

Norman A. Keller, 77, passed away on the morning of March 25, 2019.

He was born March 23, 1942 to Edgar and Rosa Keller in McCone County, Montana.

He was a longtime member of the Eastside Church of Christ.

Norman is survived by his wife, Linda F. Keller; three daughters, Arlene (Arthur) Miller, Betty Houston, and Janell (Randy) Poe; thirteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lila Keller, and brothers, Vernon Keller and Lloyd Keller, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Edgar G. Keller and Rosa I. (Hartland) Keller; and two brothers, Leland Keller and Lester Keller.

Funeral Service, 2:00PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019, Eastside Church of Christ, 5905 Flintridge Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918.

Interment, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain States Children's Home; 14780 North 107th Street, Longmont, Colorado 80504.







3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

Funeral Home Details Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close