Norman Barry Kay
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay
NORMAN BARRY KAY
October 13, 1934 May 13, 2020
Norman (Norm) Kay, age 85, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home with his wife of 30 years at his side.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on October 13, 1934 to parents Joseph M. Kay and Virginia R. (Cooper) Kay.
Norm is survived by his wife; Jane (Eckels) Kay, daughter; Gail Escobar, his step-daughter; Jenny (McGrath) Gillies, step-sons; Jason McGrath, John Naylor, Grandson; Kevin Contreras, and step-grandchildren; Evan, Oliver, Mila and Kayleigh.
His quick wit and endless jokes will be missed by his Friends and Family and He will be forever remembered by those who loved him.
Donations in Norm's name may be made to: Autisim Climbs, Temple Shalom or the charity or cause of one's choice.
Private services pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved