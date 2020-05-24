Kay

NORMAN BARRY KAY

October 13, 1934 May 13, 2020

Norman (Norm) Kay, age 85, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home with his wife of 30 years at his side.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on October 13, 1934 to parents Joseph M. Kay and Virginia R. (Cooper) Kay.

Norm is survived by his wife; Jane (Eckels) Kay, daughter; Gail Escobar, his step-daughter; Jenny (McGrath) Gillies, step-sons; Jason McGrath, John Naylor, Grandson; Kevin Contreras, and step-grandchildren; Evan, Oliver, Mila and Kayleigh.

His quick wit and endless jokes will be missed by his Friends and Family and He will be forever remembered by those who loved him.

Donations in Norm's name may be made to: Autisim Climbs, Temple Shalom or the charity or cause of one's choice.

Private services pending.







