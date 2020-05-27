Woldruff
NORMAN G. WOLDRUFF
April 20, 1932
May 24, 2020
Norman G. Woldruff, 88, of Colorado Springs CO passed peacefully from this world on May 24, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1932 to Stella and Elbert Woldruff in Longmont, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School and attended business college. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1962, earning the rank of staff sergeant. He was a successful business owner and later served in executive management; he retired in 1994. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Norine E. Woldruff (who passed away August 4, 2008), and brothers Elbert, Jr., Jack, Tom, sister Donna Plush (who herself recently passed away on May 14, 2020), and nephews Joe Woldruff and Paul Westerly. Norman is survived by his daughter Mary Woldruff Bauer, son-in-law Rick Bauer, as well as nieces Toni Kesterson, Claudia Johnston, Connie Patison, Gaylynn Katsuno, and nephew Chris Woldruff. More than anything else, Norman leaves behind the memory of his gentle kindness, a humble spirit, a strong abiding faith, and sparkling blue eyes.
A memorial Mass is planned at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Colorado Springs on June 4, 2020, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please support the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
"Pleasant dreams, no idle thoughts" was Norman's signature good night wish to all.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020.