Weber

NORMAN HERBERT WEBER

March 10, 1935 April 21, 2020

"Joe's Pool Room: Eight-Ball speaking." This was how Norman Herbert Weber often answered the phone. The man was a character with a big personality to match his big 6'4" frame.

More importantly, he was a son, a husband, a father and grandfather. "Stormin'" Norman was born on March 10, 1935 in Dallas, Texas to German immigrants, Herbert Richard Weber and Johanna Gertrude Sprl, both of Dresden, Germany, and both of whom he held in the highest esteem. He married the love of his life, Patricia Louise Wells, in Basel, Switzerland in 1968. Together, they had three children, Christopher Herbert Weber ('68), Katherine Johanna Weber ('72), and Andrea Elizabeth Italiano ('74). From Andrea, he became "Opa" to two grandsons, Noah (9) and Liam (6), and from Katherine, a granddaughter, Zo (7), whose birth he was delighted to witness. He adored his children (most of the time) and grand-children, and even though he and Patricia divorced, they remained the best of friends.

Norman was also a world traveler and adventurer, a passion he passed on to his children. After finishing high school in Columbus, Ohio, and then college, he joined the US Army for two years and began his explorations of the world. Throughout his life, he visited fifty-six countries, numerous of those with his family while living in Nrnberg, Germany, and then later from Colorado Springs, CO, and some with Friendship Force. Up until the very end, he dreamed of new adventures and travels and of visiting old friends.

Beyond this, Norm was a friend, a story and joke-teller, a goof-ball, "the Hugger"(particularly of the ladies), a card-player, a retired career counselor, a lover of Westerns, and a Christian. He was at his best telling stories-he was indeed a bard. He was very proud of and grateful for the friendships he developed since childhood and throughout his life. Many of his later friendships centered around his Sunday school group at First Presbyterian Church and his card group.

Norman passed away peacefully in his home on April 21, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He leaves behind his ex-wife/best friend, his children and grandchildren, many German relatives and friends, and a large collection of German beer steins, chess sets from across the globe, and 15+ pounds of stashed nuts, leading his family to think he was a squirrel in a past life. As he liked to say, "I was better, but I'm getting over it;" he is indeed over it. Ssse Trume, Dad. Memorial service TBA.







